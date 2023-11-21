Man arrested for 4 robberies in 4 days in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a man in connection with several robberies last week in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, their investigation determined the suspect was connected to the following four robberies in a span of four days:

Nov. 17: Around 2:15 a.m., a man fled with 80 packages of cigarettes from a store in the area of Sherbrooke and Denure streets.

Nov. 16: Around 6:45 p.m., a man took an automatic coin register from a business in the area of Parkhill Road West and Water Street. He brandished a knife when employees confronted him.

Nov. 13: Around 1 p.m., an online report to police said a man entered a store in the area of King and Bethune streets and “forcefully” took cigarettes from behind a counter before fleeing.

Nov. 13: Two men around 12:50 a.m. stole cigarettes and lottery tickets from a business in the area of Hunter and Burnham streets. A second suspect is still being sought.

The suspect was located around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 17 by an officer on general patrol in the area of Dublin and Aylmer streets.

The 36-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with four counts of robbery with theft, and one count each of failure to comply with a release order and probation with a condition to not possess any weapons.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough on Saturday.