Police make arrests in pair of robberies in Peterborough

Police made arrests on Friday in connection with a pair of robberies in Peterborough, Ont., earlier this month.

On Friday afternoon, Peterborough Police Service officers with the street crime unit located a suspect in connection with a street-level robbery on Nov. 10.

Around 1 p.m. that day, a man reportedly approached a woman who had been walking in the area of Charlotte and George streets. Police say he attempted to “aggressively” grab a cellphone out of the woman’s hand before pushing her and leaving.

Police say they used their closed-circuit television cameras in the downtown to identify a suspect.

A 49-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with robbery with violence and failure to comply with probation with the conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Friday.

Store robbery

Also on Friday, officers spotted a suspect on Hunter Street in connection with a reported robbery a day earlier.

Around 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 16, officers responded to a reported robbery at a business in the area of Aylmer and McDonnel streets where they learned a man had attempted to pay for several items but his bank card was declined. The suspect then brandished a knife at a clerk and demanded money.

Police say the clerk handed over cash and the suspect fled on a bicycle westbound on McDonnel Street.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.