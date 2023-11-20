Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police make arrests in pair of robberies in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 10:18 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime'
Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime
Over the past five years, Peterborough's non-violent crime severity index has increased 28 per cent. Police are now rolling out a new program to cut down on this and specifically property crime. Robert Lothian explains.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police made arrests on Friday in connection with a pair of robberies in Peterborough, Ont., earlier this month.

On Friday afternoon, Peterborough Police Service officers with the street crime unit located a suspect in connection with a street-level robbery on Nov. 10.

Around 1 p.m. that day, a man reportedly approached a woman who had been walking in the area of Charlotte and George streets. Police say he attempted to “aggressively” grab a cellphone out of the woman’s hand before pushing her and leaving.

Police say they used their closed-circuit television cameras in the downtown to identify a suspect.

A 49-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with robbery with violence and failure to comply with probation with the conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Friday.

Store robbery

Also on Friday, officers spotted a suspect on Hunter Street in connection with a reported robbery a day earlier.

Around 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 16, officers responded to a reported robbery at a business in the area of Aylmer and McDonnel streets where they learned a man had attempted to pay for several items but his bank card was declined. The suspect then brandished a knife at a clerk and demanded money.

Police say the clerk handed over cash and the suspect fled on a bicycle westbound on McDonnel Street.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices