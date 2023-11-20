Menu

Crime

Man brandishes knife during robbery at Peterborough business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 10:52 am
Police are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a business in Peterborough, Ont., last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 16, officers responded to a reported robbery at a business in the area of Water Street and Parkhill Road West. Investigators learned a man had taken an automatic coin register.

When employees tried to stop him, police say he brandished a knife.

Police say the suspect fled in a grey van with a female driver. The suspect vehicle was located a short distance away but neither the man nor driver was found.

The robbery suspect is described as being 30 to 40 years old with facial hair. He was wearing a long white T-shirt and camouflage pants and had a grey T-shirt wrapped around his head.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

