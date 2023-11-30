Menu

Crime

IIO called to fatal police shooting after reported threats at Abbotsford hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 10:58 pm
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating after police in Hope shot and killed a man Wednesday. View image in full screen
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating after police in Hope shot and killed a man Wednesday. Global News
B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been called to Abbotsford where a man died Thursday after being shot by police.

Abbotsford police said they were called to reports of a man with a weapon at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and threatening to hurt medical staff around 3:45 p.m.

“When police arrived, there was an interaction between the man and police, and an officer discharged their firearm,” the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said in a media release.

“The man sustained a gunshot-related injury and, despite receiving immediate treatment, was subsequently pronounced deceased.”

Abbotsford police said no officers, medical staff or patients were hurt.

The IIO said it was notified by police shortly afterward, and was probing whether the use of force was necessary, proportionate and justified under the circumstances.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all incidents involving police contact that result in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

