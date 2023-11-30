Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Woman who attacked rival with knife, hammer in B.C. court gets 12-year sentence

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 7:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Sentencing continues for woman who stabbed foe inside Vancouver courtroom'
Sentencing continues for woman who stabbed foe inside Vancouver courtroom
WATCH: The Crown and defence are a decade apart in their sentence recommendations for Catherine Shen. She was convicted of four counts, including attempted murder, after she stabbed Jing (Becky) Lu in May 2021. The Crown is asking for 16-18 years in prison, the defence wants 6. Rumina Daya reports – Jun 15, 2023
The woman responsible for a bloody attack on a rival in a Vancouver court room with a hammer and fish knife has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

Qin Qin (Catherine) Shen was handed the stiff sentence for attempted murder on Thursday. With credit for time served, she will spend an additional eight years in prison.

Click to play video: 'Global News obtains video and photos from violent day in court'
Global News obtains video and photos from violent day in court

She was convicted on four counts, including attempted murder, for the shocking attack on Jing (Becky) Lu that unfolded on May 25, 2021 at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

Shen and Lu had been locked in a decade-long, bitter dispute being litigated in civil court. The two had initially met on a Chinese website meant to help new immigrants to connect, but their relationship descended into an ugly social media battle.

Woman who attacked rival with knife, hammer in B.C. court gets 12-year sentence - image View image in full screen
Submitted
A photo shown at trial shows a blood-covered knife allegedly used in an attack on a woman inside a Vancouver courtroom on May 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Submitted
A photo shown at trial shows a blood-covered hammer allegedly used in an attack on a woman inside a Vancouver courtroom on May 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Submitted
On the day of the attack, Shen entered the court carrying the hammer and knife in her purse.

Story continues below advertisement

Bag checks and metal detector screenings are not standard procedure at the court, and no one checked the contents of her purse.

Shen then stabbed Lu multiple times inside the courtroom, managing at least 10 blows with each weapon, according to evidence presented at her trial.

Click to play video: 'Questions about security in B.C. courts after stabbing leaves woman fighting for life'
Questions about security in B.C. courts after stabbing leaves woman fighting for life

Lu suffered critical injuries, including wounds to the lung and heart area and a hammer blow to the head before sheriffs were able to disarm her.

At trial, Justice Catherine Denhoff rejected a defence argument that Shen was not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

Crown prosecutors had sought a sentence of 16 to 18 years, while Shen’s defence had argued for a six-year sentence.

