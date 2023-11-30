Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police in Brampton seek help tracking down suspect in assault investigation

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 3:48 pm
Peel police have released images of the suspect wanted in connection to an assault investigation in Brampton. View image in full screen
Peel police have released images of the suspect wanted in connection to an assault investigation in Brampton. Peel Regional Police / Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police are seeking help from the public in tracking down a suspect as part of an assault investigation.

Police say on Oct. 23, around 8:30 p.m., a 23-year-old woman from Brampton was at a shopping mall in the area of Queen Street and Central Park Drive when she was approached by an unknown suspect.

The suspect allegedly came up to the victim accusing her of filming him, police say.

When the victim attempted to walk away, officer say the suspect then approached her for a second time, slapped her phone out of her hand and assaulted her.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Peel police said the suspect is male, 5’7″, and was dressed in red hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, with black shoes.

Story continues below advertisement
Image shows rear view of the suspect wanted by Peel Regional Police. View image in full screen
Image shows rear view of the suspect wanted by Peel Regional Police. Peel Regional Police / Handout
Trending Now

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect, or anyone who witnessed the encounter, to come forward.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices