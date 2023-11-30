Police in Brampton seek help tracking down suspect in assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police are seeking help from the public in tracking down a suspect as part of an assault investigation.

Police say on Oct. 23, around 8:30 p.m., a 23-year-old woman from Brampton was at a shopping mall in the area of Queen Street and Central Park Drive when she was approached by an unknown suspect.

The suspect allegedly came up to the victim accusing her of filming him, police say.

When the victim attempted to walk away, officer say the suspect then approached her for a second time, slapped her phone out of her hand and assaulted her.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Peel police said the suspect is male, 5’7″, and was dressed in red hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, with black shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Image shows rear view of the suspect wanted by Peel Regional Police. Peel Regional Police / Handout

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect, or anyone who witnessed the encounter, to come forward.