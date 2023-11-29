AHS warns of potential measles exposure at Calgary airport, Alberta Children’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services issued a public alert on Tuesday due to potential measles exposures in public settings in Calgary.

According to a news release, individuals in the following locations at the following times are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms:

Air Canada flight AC206 from Vancouver to Calgary, departed Vancouver International Airport on Nov. 23 at 11:20 a.m. MST and landed at 12:45 MST.

Calgary International Airport domestic arrivals from 12:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Alberta Children’s Hospital’s emergency department wait room from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Alberta Children’s Hospital’s emergency department wait room from 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 27.

The first symptoms of measles are a fever of 38 C or higher, a runny nose and a cough, according to Alberta Health Services. Red, blotchy rashes may appear three to seven days after the fever starts, beginning on the ears and face and spreading down to the body, arms and legs.

Measles are extremely contagious and are a serious health concern, AHS said. Those who exhibit symptoms are asked to stay home and call HealthLink at 8-1-1 before visiting a health-care provider.

“Anyone who attended these locations at these times who either were born after 1970, or have less than 2 documented doses of measles-containing vaccine, may be at risk for developing measles,” the alert read.

“Anyone who attended these locations at these times is strongly encouraged to review their immunization records and call HealthLink 811 for advice.

“Exposed people who have received fewer than 2 doses of measles-containing vaccine, who are pregnant, under one year of age, or have a weakened immune system are encouraged to contact Health Link as they may be eligible for medication to prevent measles.”