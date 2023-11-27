Mounties target shoplifter blamed for $20K of retail losses

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mounties are continuing their stepped-up approach to shoplifting and are asking for help identifying a man they say has been on a costly stealing spree.

The suspect stole an extra bottle of booze from a Highway 33 liquor store Nov. 10, at around 6:15 p.m.

“The male suspect had concealed a very expensive bottle of premium liquor, paid only for a single bottle of wine and then departed without paying for the concealed item,” RCMP said.

While reviewing CCTV of other shoplifting incidents, RCMP said an officer identified the suspect as the same individual believed to be involved in a number of other thefts, including from a hardware store and a music store.

2:05 VPD shoplifting blitz results in hundreds of arrests and thousands in recovered merchandise

In both incidents, the male was wearing the same black vest and glasses along with a camouflaged coloured jacket and toque.

“This individual appears to have stolen close to $20,000 in merchandise from three stores alone in the last couple of weeks,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a press release. “It would be reasonable to believe he’s committing thefts elsewhere and we need your help. If you know who this is, please let us know. Moreover, if this person has stolen from your business, please let us know and report it.”

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s to early-40s, with a medium to heavy build, short and groomed black hair and black framed glasses. Most notably, he has a tattoo along the right side of his neck and throat.

Anyone who can can identify this suspect or has further information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file 2023-67181.

To remain anonymous, contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.