Traffic

Peterborough winter parking restrictions begin in December 1

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 4:08 pm
The City of Peterborough says its winter parking restrictions will begin in December and continue until April 2024.

Beginning on Friday, Dec. 1, overnight parking will not be permitted on all city streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. daily. Drivers will face a $25 fine if a vehicle is found roadside during that time.

Snow-clearing operations

Restrictions are also in place when municipal staff are conducting snow clearing operations. No vehicle is permitted to park or stop on any street during snow-clearing operations, which are usually between midnight and 8 a.m.

If your vehicle is found impeding snow-clearing operations, it will be towed to one of two sites:

  • Vehicles south of Parkhill Road will be towed to Morrow Park at 171 Lansdowne St. West
  • Vehicles parked north of Parkhill Road will be towed to Milroy Park at 242 Milroy Drive

All vehicles must be claimed within 24 hours of being towed. All unclaimed vehicles will be towed to an impound yard at the vehicle owner’s expense.

The city says during snowstorms, public service announcements will be issued to advise motorists to remove vehicle from city streets.

During storms, free overnight parking is available at municipal parking garages and surface lots. A list can be found on the city’s website. Any driver who uses a municipal garbage or lot can get a free ride home on Peterborough Transit.

All restrictions are in place until April 1.

