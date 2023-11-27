Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Three people, including child, die in crash on Sea-to-Sky Highway

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 1:27 pm
Motorists travel on the Sea-to-Sky highway between Horseshoe Bay and Lions Bay, B.C., in this file photo. Police said three people, including a child, were killed in a crash Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Motorists travel on the Sea-to-Sky highway between Horseshoe Bay and Lions Bay, B.C., in this file photo. Police said three people, including a child, were killed in a crash Sunday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was a deadly weekend on B.C.’s roads with multiple fatal crashes reported.

Three people, including a child, died in a crash early Sunday morning just south of Whistler on the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

Police said the vehicle drove off the highway and hit a tree.

Another single-vehicle crash happened Saturday night in Chilliwack involving a pick-up truck.

Click to play video: 'Tractor driver remains in hospital after crash'
Tractor driver remains in hospital after crash

In addition, one passenger died in a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Saturday with an involved driver fleeing on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP said a white Ford Mustang was travelling south on 128 Street when it collided with a black Toyota Corolla in the intersection at 82 Avenue.

The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles.

“The male driver of the Mustang was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries,” Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies said.

“The adult male passenger of the Corolla was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition, and has since succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at hospital.”

Trending Now

Police said the driver of the Corolla fled on foot after the crash.

Click to play video: 'Man killed in hit-and-run in Surrey'
Man killed in hit-and-run in Surrey

“As we enter the holiday season a reminder to plan a safe ride home – slow down and not be distracted while driving – taking those three steps will reduce your chance of being involved in a fatal crash,” Cpl. Dave Noon with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.

-with files from Darrian Matassa-Fung

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices