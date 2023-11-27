Three people, including child, die in crash on Sea-to-Sky Highway

Send this page to someone via email

It was a deadly weekend on B.C.’s roads with multiple fatal crashes reported.

Three people, including a child, died in a crash early Sunday morning just south of Whistler on the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

Police said the vehicle drove off the highway and hit a tree.

Another single-vehicle crash happened Saturday night in Chilliwack involving a pick-up truck.

In addition, one passenger died in a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Saturday with an involved driver fleeing on foot.

Surrey RCMP said a white Ford Mustang was travelling south on 128 Street when it collided with a black Toyota Corolla in the intersection at 82 Avenue.

The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles.

“The male driver of the Mustang was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries,” Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies said.

“The adult male passenger of the Corolla was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition, and has since succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at hospital.”

Police said the driver of the Corolla fled on foot after the crash.

“As we enter the holiday season a reminder to plan a safe ride home – slow down and not be distracted while driving – taking those three steps will reduce your chance of being involved in a fatal crash,” Cpl. Dave Noon with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service told Global News.

-with files from Darrian Matassa-Fung