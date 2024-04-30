Moose Jaw snags 4 spots in CAA Top 10 Worst Roads ranking

Send this page to someone via email

CAA released the 2024 Top 10 Worst Roads in Saskatchewan ranking and Moose Jaw took four of those spots.

Road users nominated and voted for the worst roads the province has to offer between April 9 and 29.

Concerns raised for the worst, most unsafe roads include potholes, poor road maintenance, poor road signs or markings, unpaved roads, congestion, poor or no cycling infrastructure or bad transit infrastructure.

The top 10 worst roads and the reported problems for each road include:

Saskatchewan 8, Moosomin, potholes Saskatchewan 5, Buchanan, poor road maintenance Saskatchewan 2, Cudworth, potholes Saskatchewan 22, Cupar, potholes Coteau Street West, Moose Jaw, potholes 4 Avenue Viaduct Southwest, Moose Jaw, potholes Saskatchewan 22, Markinch, potholes Tie: Saskatchewan 9, Whitewood, poor road maintenance

Saskatchewan 47, Springside, potholes 13 Avenue Northwest, Moose Jaw, potholes 4 Avenue Southwest Moose Jaw, potholes

Many of these roads snagged top 10 rankings in previous years as well.

CAA explained that the freeze-thaw cycle in Saskatchewan can play a big part in creating potholes, adding that moisture can get in cracks in the road and freeze and expand, causing the pavement to heave outward.