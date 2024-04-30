Menu

Traffic

Moose Jaw snags 4 spots in CAA Top 10 Worst Roads ranking

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 1:55 pm
1 min read
Road crews with a stop sign View image in full screen
Moose Jaw had four roads make the top 10 worst road rankings from CAA. Getty Images
CAA released the 2024 Top 10 Worst Roads in Saskatchewan ranking and Moose Jaw took four of those spots.

Road users nominated and voted for the worst roads the province has to offer between April 9 and 29.

Concerns raised for the worst, most unsafe roads include potholes, poor road maintenance, poor road signs or markings, unpaved roads, congestion, poor or no cycling infrastructure or bad transit infrastructure.

The top 10 worst roads and the reported problems for each road include:

  1. Saskatchewan 8, Moosomin, potholes
  2. Saskatchewan 5, Buchanan, poor road maintenance
  3. Saskatchewan 2, Cudworth, potholes
  4. Saskatchewan 22, Cupar, potholes
  5. Coteau Street West, Moose Jaw, potholes
  6. 4 Avenue Viaduct Southwest, Moose Jaw, potholes
  7. Saskatchewan 22, Markinch, potholes
  8. Tie: Saskatchewan 9, Whitewood, poor road maintenance
    Saskatchewan 47, Springside, potholes
  9. 13 Avenue Northwest, Moose Jaw, potholes
  10. 4 Avenue Southwest Moose Jaw, potholes
Many of these roads snagged top 10 rankings in previous years as well.

CAA explained that the freeze-thaw cycle in Saskatchewan can play a big part in creating potholes, adding that moisture can get in cracks in the road and freeze and expand, causing the pavement to heave outward.

