Crime

Man killed in hit-and-run involving two vehicles in Surrey, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 26, 2023 2:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Man killed in hit-and-run in Surrey'
Man killed in hit-and-run in Surrey
A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Newton neighbourhood in Surrey, Saturday night
A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood Saturday night

Surrey RCMP said a white Ford Mustang was travelling southbound on 128 Street when it collided with a black Toyota Corolla in the intersection at 82 Ave.

The collision caused extensive damage to both of the vehicles.

“The male driver of the Mustang was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries,” Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies said.

“The adult male passenger of the Corolla was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition, and has since succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at hospital.”

Police said the driver of the Corolla fled on foot after the crash. The suspect driver is described as a man in his 20s, wearing a grey hoodie and jeans.

Story continues below advertisement

Alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as factors in the fatal crash.

Anyone with information, including video, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: '3 people sent to hospital after car hit tree near UBC'
3 people sent to hospital after car hit tree near UBC
Trending Now

Also in Chilliwack, at least one person has died in a fatal crash on Chilliwack Lake Road.

The crash happened east of Vedder Road just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Few details are available, but police believe a pick-up truck left the road and hit a power pole.

Global News has reached out to Chilliwack RCMP for more information.

Click to play video: 'School bus collides with car, crashes into house in Burnaby'
School bus collides with car, crashes into house in Burnaby
