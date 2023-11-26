Menu

2 dead, driver charged in fatal late-night collision in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 26, 2023 3:46 pm
A Hamilton police collision reconstruction unit revealed the death of two passengers following a fatal late night crash on Stoney Creek Mountain on Nov. 25, 2023. View image in full screen
A Hamilton police collision reconstruction unit revealed the death of two passengers following a fatal late night crash on Stoney Creek Mountain on Nov. 25, 2023. Global News
A Hamilton, Ont. driver is facing charges after two people were killed in a late Saturday crash in Stoney Creek.

Police say two females, passengers in a Ford Flex van, died after the vehicle collided with a Dodge Ram pickup around 11:30 p.m. at Highland Road East and Tapleytown Road on Stoney Creek Mountain.

Two males were also transported to hospital with serious injuries, say police.

Collision investigators believe the Ford Flex, with the four occupants, was northbound on Tapleytown Road when it was struck by the Ram, occupied by a single male driver.

Story continues below advertisement

That driver, a 36-year-old local man, was arrested near the scene and is facing two counts of dangerous driving and a pair of offences related to failing to remain at the scene of a crash.

The incident closed stretches of Highland and Tapleytown Road East for hours. The investigation involved drone operations on Sunday morning.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and witnesses as well as any surveillance video are being sought.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

