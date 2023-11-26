Five killed in fatal crash in Huntsville, Ont.

Five people were killed in motor vehicle collision on Highway 60 in Huntsville, Ont., Saturday night. The OPP is investigating.
The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred around 11 p.m. and OPP and emergency crews responded to the scene.
The highway was closed during their initial investigation. It has since reopened.
Huntsville OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
