Crime

Five killed in fatal crash in Huntsville, Ont.

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 26, 2023 10:18 am
OPP are asking for information after a vehicle crash Saturday night left five people dead. View image in full screen
OPP are asking for information after a vehicle crash Saturday night left five people dead. Global News
Five people were killed in motor vehicle collision on Highway 60 in Huntsville, Ont., Saturday night. The OPP is investigating.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred around 11 p.m. and OPP and emergency crews responded to the scene.

The highway was closed during their initial investigation. It has since reopened.

Trending Now

Huntsville OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

