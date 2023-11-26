Menu

Crime

Shooting in Winnipeg leaves 3 dead, 2 critically injured: Police investigate

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 26, 2023 1:03 pm
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
FILE - A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS / David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police say they are investigating a shooting on Langside Street Sunday morning that left three people dead and two critically injured.

Five minutes after 4 a.m. police say they went to a residence in the 100 block of Langside Street for the report of multiple injured people.

Upon arrival, officers found five people with injuries sustained from being shot.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead on the scene while three additional victims were found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say one man who was taken to the hospital has since died as a result of his injuries.

The other two victims, a man and a woman remain in hospital in critical condition. The victim’s identities are still being confirmed and notifications are pending.

Police are expected to remain on scene for an extended period of time due to the gravity of this incident.

Police say, limited information regarding the incident will be provided at this time, however, further details will be shared in the coming days as the investigation evolves.

Anyone with video surveillance or information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online.

