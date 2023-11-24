CTrain Red Line closure shutters 3 LRT stations over next 9 days, shuttle buses in place

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Transit passengers in the city’s south should prepare for longer travel times over the coming weeks as a section of the Red Line will be closed to CTrains.

Beginning at 8 p.m. and continuing until the morning of Monday, Dec. 4, shuttle buses will be in place to ferry passengers between the City Hall/Bow Valley College, Victoria Park/Stampede, Erlton/Stampede, 39th Street and Chinook stations.

The closure will allow crews, who will be working around the clock to minimize the duration of the disruption, to switch the track from the temporary Victoria Park/Stampede station to the new permanent platform at the site.

View image in full screen Shuttle buses will be in place to ferry passengers between stations along the Red Line over the nine-day closure. Global News

Drivers on northbound Macleod Trail will encounter various closures between 25th and 12th Avenues during the construction.

Story continues below advertisement

Pedestrian access to Stampede Park from Macleod Trail will also be detoured.

Details regarding closures, detours and shuttle bus schedules are available at Calgary Transit – The Switch.