National

CTrain Red Line closure shutters 3 LRT stations over next 9 days, shuttle buses in place

By Ryan White Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 2:37 pm
A section of Calgary Transit's Red Line will be closed from the City Hall/Bow Valley College station to the Chinook LRT station from Nov. 24 until Dec. 3. View image in full screen
A section of Calgary Transit's Red Line will be closed from the City Hall/Bow Valley College station to the Chinook LRT station from Nov. 24 until Dec. 3. Global News
Calgary Transit passengers in the city’s south should prepare for longer travel times over the coming weeks as a section of the Red Line will be closed to CTrains.

Beginning at 8 p.m. and continuing until the morning of Monday, Dec. 4, shuttle buses will be in place to ferry passengers between the City Hall/Bow Valley College, Victoria Park/Stampede, Erlton/Stampede, 39th Street and Chinook stations.

The closure will allow crews, who will be working around the clock to minimize the duration of the disruption, to switch the track from the temporary Victoria Park/Stampede station to the new permanent platform at the site.

Shuttle buses will be in place to ferry passengers between stations along the Red Line over the nine-day closure. View image in full screen
Shuttle buses will be in place to ferry passengers between stations along the Red Line over the nine-day closure. Global News

Drivers on northbound Macleod Trail will encounter various closures between 25th and 12th Avenues during the construction.

Pedestrian access to Stampede Park from Macleod Trail will also be detoured.

Details regarding closures, detours and shuttle bus schedules are available at Calgary Transit – The Switch.

