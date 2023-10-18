Impending Stampede CTrain station closure expected to shut down section of Red Line for 9 days

CTrain passengers, including Flames fans, should prepare for lengthy delays beginning next month to accommodate the move to the new Victoria Park/Stampede LRT station.

A section of the Red Line will be closed between the Chinook and City Hall/Bow Valley College stations beginning on the evening of Friday, Nov. 24 following the rush hour commute.

The closure is expected to remain in place for nine days and shuttle buses will ferry passengers between the closed stations.

There will be lane closures along northbound Macleod Trail, between 25th and 12th avenues throughout the transition to the new Victoria Park/Stampede CTrain station as well as detours of pedestrian access to Stampede Park.

Construction crews will be working around the clock in an effort to reopen the LRT line as soon as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

“This closure will impact a lot of travelers over the course of the nine days, and we know it will present some significant challenges, including travel delays for Transit riders and drivers,” said Doug Morgan, Calgary Transit general manager of operational services. “With big, city-building projects like this one we try to avoid disruptions to Calgarians as much as we can. When we can’t, we will do our best to work with you as we get through the rough spots together.

“The city and our partners at CMLC are committed to supporting Calgarians through the switch, and we are working together to provide a range of alternative options for customers, drivers and others who may be affected.”

The Calgary Flames host three home games — Vegas on Nov. 27, Dallas on Nov. 30 and Vancouver on Dec. 2 — during the planned Red Line closure. Hockey fans who take Calgary Transit are encouraged to plan their route ahead of time to minimize delays.

Other Saddledome events scheduled to take place during the closure include Hitmen games on Nov. 25 and Dec. 3, a Wranglers game on Nov. 26 and a Jeff Dunham performance on Dec. 1.

A temporary station using a temporary section of track has been in place at Victoria Park/Stampede Station since October 2022 to allow the demolition of the old station.