ANALYSIS: Jets’ Scheifele leads his team by playing more complete game

It was six years ago that Mark Scheifele bulled his way through the Stanley Cup playoffs and led his team to the Western Conference final, pacing the Winnipeg Jets in goals with 14 and playing like a true franchise player.

Since that moment, though, it could be argued he’s left us wanting more. Oh sure, Scheifele has produced offence every season — at a point-per-game clip, in fact — and electrified us with his skills. But for every part of greatness he’s exemplified, there’s been an equal part of frustration.

Story continues below advertisement

However, fast forward to this season, Scheifele’s 11th in the NHL, and it appears we’re watching something in his play more extensive than in the past. It’s certainly not a renaissance moment, but a time in his career where the sum of all parts appears to be more complete.

He leads his team in assists, the league in primary assists, and is second to linemate Kyle Connor in goals and points on the team, although it’s his ebullient play overall that stands out. He’s been a beast, winning board battles, making plays, driving the net and tenaciously pursuing the puck when he doesn’t have it — especially on the backcheck.

And he’s doing it all while facing the other team’s best D pairing and top checking line nightly, understanding that when the opposition prepares for the Jets, Scheifele’s name is circled on the pre-scout — a true sign of respect before the game even starts.

Story continues below advertisement

What’s driving Scheifele this season is unclear, although one could speculate it’s a number of items: more oxygen in the room, his status as the longest-serving Jets player, a new seven-year contract, maturity as a 30-year-old veteran … or just simply a desire to be considered one of the league’s best.

Regardless, his overall game — 200 feet in length in hockey parlance — has been stellar this season, no doubt. He’s been a bull on the ice and once again is leading his team like he did six years ago — only this time it appears without leaving us wanting more.