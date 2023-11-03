ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets saw ‘better version of themselves’ in Vegas

We’ve spoken from the beginning of the season about the Winnieg Jets’ depth and size, and newfound energy. Well, Thursday night in Las Vegas, the team in blue looked into the mirror and saw a better version of themselves.

Oh, don’t get me wrong, that really isn’t a criticism. That, my friends, is the reality of the Stanley Cup Champions of 2023. Let’s face it, the Jets want to be like the Golden Knights: Deep, fast, and physical — a true team with a simple, effective formula to winning.

Matching lines means little or nothing to Bruce Cassidy behind the VGK bench. What a luxury that is. It’s something that has allowed the champions to have 21 of a possible 22 points to start this season. And quite obviously, it’s something Winnipeg is trying to emulate.

There is little doubt that it is the right way to build a contender. The lines for the Jets appear to be pointed in the right direction.

Scheifele with Connor and Iaffalo, Namestnikov with Perfetti and Ehlers, Lowry with Niedereitter and Appleton. All effective. All deserve to be given time to mature.

But Thursday night proved that winning is more than players. Timing is important. Game management is key. All the momentum in favour of the Jets disappeared with a penalty, and that Golden Knights team knew how to pounce. The Knights swarm. They have a pack mentality.

So while the Jets — front office, coaches, players — look into the mirror and might like what they are seeing, they also continue to go to school. And be schooled. Learning lessons on how to win, from the champions is a harsh, but necessary reality.