Winnipeg Jets skills competition will see tickets up for grabs soon

Winnipeg Jets players will be sliding into an annual skills competition presented by Bell MTS on Dec. 28 this year.

Tickets are up for grabs starting Nov. 15, with season ticket member pre-sale opportunities.

The event will see the rinkside glass taken down at the Canada Life Centre so fans have a higher chance to get high-fives and autographs, True North Sports and Entertainment (TNSE) said.

The competition will put players’ speed and accuracy to the test, TNSE said, and will also see two top U18 goalies selected from local prep and triple-A hockey teams to jump in with players in a featured breakaway challenge.

Proceeds from the competition will go toward the ALS Super Fund and the National Hockey League Players’ Association Goals and Dreams Fund, TNSE said.

