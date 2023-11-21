Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets team-up with Christmas Cheer Board for toy drive

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 2:43 pm
True North Sports and Entertainment said the toy drive starts Nov. 21, and goes until Dec. 21. View image in full screen
True North Sports and Entertainment said the toy drive starts Nov. 21, and goes until Dec. 21. Jeff Roberson / AP Photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg Jets and the Christmas Cheer Board are teaming up for a toy drive — and if you donate, you could win a prize.

True North Sports and Entertainment said the drive starts Nov. 21 and goes until Dec. 21.

During games, QR codes will be shown on the score clock throughout the campaign so fans can donate. Gifts can also be made online at the Jets’ website.

Those donating a minimum of $10, or an unwrapped toy, will have a chance to win one of five Jets prize packs, featuring four tickets to the Jan. 9 game, and an autographed jersey, True North said.

Wondering how your money will help?

True North said, “$20 provides books and mittens for two children, $25 covers the cost of a new toy, books and mittens for a child, while $60 supports three children with toys, books and mittens.”

Story continues below advertisement

All proceeds from the toy drive will go to the Christmas Cheer Board, which provides hampers and toys to families struggling financially.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s Christmas Cheer Board gearing up to make record number of holiday hampers'
Winnipeg’s Christmas Cheer Board gearing up to make record number of holiday hampers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices