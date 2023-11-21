Winnipeg Jets team-up with Christmas Cheer Board for toy drive

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets and the Christmas Cheer Board are teaming up for a toy drive — and if you donate, you could win a prize.

True North Sports and Entertainment said the drive starts Nov. 21 and goes until Dec. 21.

During games, QR codes will be shown on the score clock throughout the campaign so fans can donate. Gifts can also be made online at the Jets’ website.

Those donating a minimum of $10, or an unwrapped toy, will have a chance to win one of five Jets prize packs, featuring four tickets to the Jan. 9 game, and an autographed jersey, True North said.

Wondering how your money will help?

True North said, “$20 provides books and mittens for two children, $25 covers the cost of a new toy, books and mittens for a child, while $60 supports three children with toys, books and mittens.”

All proceeds from the toy drive will go to the Christmas Cheer Board, which provides hampers and toys to families struggling financially.