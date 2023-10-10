Hellebuyck, Scheifele to talk contract extensions

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets’ latest signees are ready to talk about the long-term deals that will keep them in the Manitoba capital.

Jets fans had much to be thankful for Monday as star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and centre Mark Scheifele signed identical, seven-year, US$59.5-million contract extensions with an average annual value of US$8.5 million.

The duo, both 30, have spent their entire careers to date with the franchise — Scheifele as the team’s first-ever draft choice in 2011, and Hellebuyck chosen with the 130th overall pick in the following year’s draft.

Both players, who were set to enter the 2023-24 season on expiring contracts, were the subject of trade talks throughout the off-season prior to the surprise announcement on Monday of the long weekend.

Hellebuyck and Scheifele will speak to media Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., along with Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff and head coach Rick Bowness, from the Hockey For All Centre, the team’s training facility.

