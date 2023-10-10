Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hellebuyck, Scheifele to talk contract extensions

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 11:33 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Jets’ latest signees are ready to talk about the long-term deals that will keep them in the Manitoba capital.

Jets fans had much to be thankful for Monday as star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and centre Mark Scheifele signed identical, seven-year, US$59.5-million contract extensions with an average annual value of US$8.5 million.

The duo, both 30, have spent their entire careers to date with the franchise — Scheifele as the team’s first-ever draft choice in 2011, and Hellebuyck chosen with the 130th overall pick in the following year’s draft.

Story continues below advertisement

Both players, who were set to enter the 2023-24 season on expiring contracts, were the subject of trade talks throughout the off-season prior to the surprise announcement on Monday of the long weekend.

Hellebuyck and Scheifele will speak to media Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., along with Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff and head coach Rick Bowness, from the Hockey For All Centre, the team’s training facility.

Global News will stream the news conference live on this page.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets insider Jamie Thomas on training camp'
Winnipeg Jets insider Jamie Thomas on training camp

 

 

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices