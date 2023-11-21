3 suspects charged, stolen vehicle recovered following Richmond Hill carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

Three suspects have been charged and a stolen Mercedes G-Wagon has been recovered following an alleged carjacking in Richmond Hill, Ont., earlier this month.

The carjacking occurred at a home in the area of Yonge Street and Edgar Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at around 1:30 a.m., according to York Regional Police.

Police said the suspects arrived in a grey Acura RDX. While one person remained in the vehicle, the others confronted the victim and demanded the keys to his Mercedes G-Wagon and his cellphone.

The suspects then left in the victim’s vehicle, followed by the suspect vehicle, according to police.

The victim was not seriously injured, police said.

Police said the Provincial Carjacking Task Force (PCJTF) began an investigation and on Nov. 17, and with the assistance of York police, three suspects were charged, and the stolen vehicle was recovered.

As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old from Toronto and a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Vaughan, face various charges including robbery, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The Toronto suspect faces additional charges of dangerous operation and flight from a police officer.

Police said as a result of the rising incidents of violence related to auto crimes across the Greater Toronto Area, local police services have combined resources and established PCJTF to further co-ordinate law enforcement efforts in combating these crimes.

“This collaborative approach aims to disrupt the networks responsible for violent and high-risk auto thefts and maximize enforcement efforts against criminal organizations,” police said.