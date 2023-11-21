Video shows teen pull large knife, chase Port Moody student outside school

Send this page to someone via email

Port Moody police are investigating what they call an “alarming” incident that happened as students were leaving school Monday afternoon.

“Two youths, engaged in some sort of altercation, which escalated to the point where one of the youths pulled out a large knife, object, and chased after another youth into a busy crowd,” Const. Sam Zacharias, media relations officer for the Port Moody Police Department, told Global News.

“Lots of youth in the area, very concerning.”

Police said the altercation happened around 3:30 p.m. near Heritage Woods Secondary School, at a bus stop off school property on David Avenue.

Zacharias said hundreds of students and parents saw the incident and contacted the police right away.

He said they were able to identify the suspect quite quickly with the help of witnesses and arrest him a few hours later.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can tell you this youth is known to police,” Zacharias said.

He added investigators are looking for information and context as to what led to “this high level of violence.”

A note to parents from the principal of Heritage Woods Secondary School stated the suspect was not a student at that school.

1:50 Kidnapping case wipes out Port Moody policing reserve fund

Video of the incident is circulating online and police are hoping to speak to more witnesses who have yet to come forward.

“I observed this video and it’s very concerning, very alarming to see,” Zacharias said.

He said the suspect could face weapons charges or charges of assault with a weapon.

The victim did manage to escape, Zacharias said, but this could have been so much worse.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no indication at this point that this was gang-related,” he added.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Port Moody Police Department at 604-461-3456, or should they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.