Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video shows teen pull large knife, chase Port Moody student outside school

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 9:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Port Moody teen arrested after altercation involving knife'
Port Moody teen arrested after altercation involving knife
WATCH: A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after he was caught on camera chasing a student outside a Port Moody school with a large knife. As Aaron McArthur reports the suspect was known to police, but the incident is not believed to be targeted.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Port Moody police are investigating what they call an “alarming” incident that happened as students were leaving school Monday afternoon.

“Two youths, engaged in some sort of altercation, which escalated to the point where one of the youths pulled out a large knife, object, and chased after another youth into a busy crowd,” Const. Sam Zacharias, media relations officer for the Port Moody Police Department, told Global News.

“Lots of youth in the area, very concerning.”

Police said the altercation happened around 3:30 p.m. near Heritage Woods Secondary School, at a bus stop off school property on David Avenue.

Zacharias said hundreds of students and parents saw the incident and contacted the police right away.

He said they were able to identify the suspect quite quickly with the help of witnesses and arrest him a few hours later.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can tell you this youth is known to police,” Zacharias said.

He added investigators are looking for information and context as to what led to “this high level of violence.”

A note to parents from the principal of Heritage Woods Secondary School stated the suspect was not a student at that school.

Click to play video: 'Kidnapping case wipes out Port Moody policing reserve fund'
Kidnapping case wipes out Port Moody policing reserve fund
Trending Now

Video of the incident is circulating online and police are hoping to speak to more witnesses who have yet to come forward.

“I observed this video and it’s very concerning, very alarming to see,” Zacharias said.

He said the suspect could face weapons charges or charges of assault with a weapon.

The victim did manage to escape, Zacharias said, but this could have been so much worse.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no indication at this point that this was gang-related,” he added.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Port Moody Police Department at 604-461-3456, or should they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices