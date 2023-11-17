Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Images released of suspect, vehicle connected to buy-and-sell robbery in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 4:12 pm
Waterloo regional police have released images if a suspect and a suspect vehicle connected to a buy-and-sell robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon in Kitchener. View image in full screen
Waterloo regional police have released images if a suspect and a suspect vehicle connected to a buy-and-sell robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon in Kitchener. Provided
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a suspect and a suspect vehicle connected with a buy-and-sell robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon in Kitchener.

The victim had arranged to meet at around 3:20 p.m. with a woman to do a cellphone sale.

When the pair met up, a struggle ensued between the victim and suspect, with the suspect spraying their victim and a witness with a noxious substance, according to police.

The suspect then grabbed the phone without paying for it, jumped into an awaiting silver car and fled the scene.

The victim and witness were left with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

Trending Now

Police described the suspect as being black, around 30 years old, with a heavy build and long black hair. She was said to be dressed in a black jacket, black leggings, a pink bucket hat, and black running shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Police released an image of the suspect as well as the car they believe to have fled the scene in.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices