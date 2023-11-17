Images released of suspect, vehicle connected to buy-and-sell robbery in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a suspect and a suspect vehicle connected with a buy-and-sell robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon in Kitchener.

The victim had arranged to meet at around 3:20 p.m. with a woman to do a cellphone sale.

When the pair met up, a struggle ensued between the victim and suspect, with the suspect spraying their victim and a witness with a noxious substance, according to police.

The suspect then grabbed the phone without paying for it, jumped into an awaiting silver car and fled the scene.

The victim and witness were left with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

Police described the suspect as being black, around 30 years old, with a heavy build and long black hair. She was said to be dressed in a black jacket, black leggings, a pink bucket hat, and black running shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Police released an image of the suspect as well as the car they believe to have fled the scene in.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.