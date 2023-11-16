BC Wildfire to burn around 100 slash piles east of Naramata

Send this page to someone via email

If you see smoke rising east of Naramata, B.C., this fall and winter, don’t be alarmed.

On Thursday, the BC Wildfire Service announced that it is planning to burn dozens of slash piles near the South Okanagan community.

In all, around 100 piles of wood debris are expected to be torched around five kilometres east of Naramata, near Arawana Forest Service Road.

BC Wildfire says the burning is an ongoing forest fuels management project, and that smoke may be visible not only in Naramata, but also in Penticton and Summerland.

The burning is expected to start on Nov. 20 and should end by April 30, though burning days will depend on venting conditions and snowfall.

“The burns will only proceed if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation,” said BC Wildfire, adding crews will be monitoring the slash burns at al times.

“Activities such as pile burning help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels on the landscape.”