Man sentenced to 5 years for Brampton crash that killed newlywed

Send this page to someone via email

A Nobleton man, who sped through a Brampton intersection killing a 30-year-old newlywed and seriously injuring her husband before fleeing the scene, has been sentenced to five years in prison and a 10-year driving ban.

Twenty-eight-year-old Walid Wakeel was found guilty in May of dangerous driving causing the death of Anam Laiq, dangerous driving causing bodily harm in relation to Laiq’s husband Mandeep “Mander” Vipal, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and bodily harm.

In addition to the five-year prison sentence, Justice Irving Andre gave Wakeel a one-year sentence for dangerous driving causing bodily harm to be served concurrently and six months in prison for failing to remain at the scene of the accident, also to be served concurrently.

Wakeel was given six months credit for the five years he spent on bail, what the judge called “a moderately restrictive recognizance” in which he was given a curfew and prohibited from driving. That leaves him with a sentence of four years and six months behind bars.

Story continues below advertisement

On Oct. 21, 2018, just after midnight, Wakeel was driving a White Audi when he sped through a red light at the intersection of Highway 50 and Castlemore Road in Brampton, slamming into the grey Honda Civic being driven by Virpal.

His 30-year-old wife was in the passenger seat. The Honda had the green light.

Following the collision, Wakeel told a witness he should not call 911. The witness told police he could smell alcohol on Wakeel’s breath.

The witness said Wakeel called someone, a vehicle arrived, and he left the scene in that vehicle without rendering aid to the newlyweds, who had only been married one week earlier.

Laiq was pronounced dead at the scene. Virpal was taken to hospital with serious injuries, including two broken legs and a fractured wrist. He required five operations, spent a month in hospital, and underwent physiotherapy for two years. Court heard that Virpal can still neither stand nor sit for long periods of time.

In handing down his sentence, Justice Andre said aggravating factors included the fact that Wakeel sped through the intersection in the dead of night while others had stopped, resulting in death and serious injury. Wakeel also had six convictions for speeding in the five years prior to the fatal crash.

Wakeel’s lawyer had suggested a conditional sentence of two years less a day would be appropriate followed by three years probation. Crown prosecutors had asked for a sentence of eight to nine years imprisonment.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Andre told the Laiq family he hopes that with the completion of the case, they can begin to heal.

Laiq’s cousin, Nadia Laeeque, says she is relieved by the sentence. “After five years of waiting for any form of justice, to see him finally taken away in handcuffs was unbelievable and hard to describe.”

The victim’s family wants Laiq remembered for her love of life, her beautiful smile, and her love for her family.