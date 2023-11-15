Menu

Crime

Kitchener man arrested after police raid magic mushroom store in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 10:04 am
A 20-year-old man from Kitchener was also arrested and is facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking following a police raid on a magic mushroom store in Cambridge.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. A 20-year-old man from Kitchener was also arrested and is facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking following a police raid on a magic mushroom store in Cambridge. Waterloo regional police
Waterloo Regional Police say they raided a magic mushroom store on King Street in the Preston area of Cambridge on Tuesday.

According to a release, police seized cash and a large quantity of magic mushrooms in various forms.

They say that a 20-year-old man from Kitchener was also arrested and is facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The release also noted that “psilocybin being sold (trafficked) is classified as a criminal offence under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA), as psilocybin is classified as a schedule three drug.”

It went on to say that businesses selling magic mushrooms are operating illegally and the drugs they are selling are not regulated or subject to quality control measures.

The FunGuyz chain recently opened a location on King Street in Cambridge.

It has opened stores over the past year or so across Ontario as well as in Montreal and Detroit.

There were police raids conducted over the summer in several other cities including St. Thomas, Ont. and Montreal.

