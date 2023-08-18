Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Fun Guyz magic mushroom shop in St. Thomas raided by police

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted August 18, 2023 11:08 am
Selection of psilocybin seized by St. Thomas police from Fun Guyz on Aug. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Selection of psilocybin seized by St. Thomas police from Fun Guyz on Aug. 17, 2023. St. Thomas Police
A London, Ont., man is facing charges after police raided a magic mushroom shop in St. Thomas Thursday, seizing thousand of dollars worth of psilocybin.

St. Thomas police say they received multiple community complaints starting on Tuesday regarding a “newly opened” Fun Guyz on Talbot Street.

Executing a search warrant Thursday, police say the street crimes unit arrested one man and seized various psilocybin strains.

“Psilocybin remains a classified substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,” St. Thomas Police said in a statement.

Police say 7,150 grams of psilocybin was seized with an estimated street value of $71,504.

A 38-year-old London resident faces one count of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He taken to police headquarters and processed for a future court date.

St. Thomas is just the latest city in Ontario and Quebec to have a Fun Guyz open. A location opened in London in early May, and a Montreal shop was raided last month.

PoliceSt. ThomasSt. Thomas PoliceMagic mushroomsPsilocybinmagic mushroomFun GuyzFun Guyz raid
