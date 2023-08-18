Fun Guyz magic mushroom shop in St. Thomas raided by police

See more sharing options

A London, Ont., man is facing charges after police raided a magic mushroom shop in St. Thomas Thursday, seizing thousand of dollars worth of psilocybin.

St. Thomas police say they received multiple community complaints starting on Tuesday regarding a “newly opened” Fun Guyz on Talbot Street.

Executing a search warrant Thursday, police say the street crimes unit arrested one man and seized various psilocybin strains.

“Psilocybin remains a classified substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,” St. Thomas Police said in a statement.

Police say 7,150 grams of psilocybin was seized with an estimated street value of $71,504.

A 38-year-old London resident faces one count of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He taken to police headquarters and processed for a future court date.

St. Thomas is just the latest city in Ontario and Quebec to have a Fun Guyz open. A location opened in London in early May, and a Montreal shop was raided last month.