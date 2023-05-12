Magic mushroom dispensary Fun Guyz opens in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

London’s first magic mushroom dispensary opened Friday with customers eager to get their hands on the product, despite its illegal status.

Fun Guyz Magic Mushroom Store, with 10 locations in Ontario, opened its doors in London on Richmond Street just north of Horton Street.

Christian, an employee with Fun Guyz who declined to provide his last name, said customers were lined up waiting to get in before opening at 11 a.m. Christian added the reaction has been positive.

“Everyone loves it, everyone comes in surprised and shocked saying they can’t believe there’s a mushroom dispensary,” Christian said.

The store offers various magic mushrooms and microdosing products with the hallucinogenic compound psilocybin, which remains illegal in Canada.

One of the first customers in the store, 61-year-old Richard Marissen, says it is “awesome” to have a mushroom dispensary open in London.

Story continues below advertisement

“People are going to do it anyways, so this way it is clean,” said Marissen, who bought a package of microdose gummies.

Marissen added he hopes the various levels of government take the step to decriminalize the product.

“People think it’s bad, but they just don’t get it.”

Christian said he is not worried about police interfering with the business, adding they have not interacted with local officers. Christian added the business sees itself as offering a medication.

“Part of the health benefits mushrooms provide, if you microdose it, is that it helps reduce depression, reduce anxiety, helps with PTSD,” says Christian.

According to the Health Canada website, while clinical trials with psilocybin have shown promising results, “at this time, there are no approved therapeutic products containing psilocybin in Canada or elsewhere.”

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for London Police said they will prioritize enforcement and resources in the context of community safety and harm.

“In London, individuals who illegally possess or traffic in substances that are scheduled in the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) are dealt with by the London Police Service,” added the spokesperson.