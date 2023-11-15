Menu

Fire

Firefighters battling large house fire in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 7:18 am
Crews on scene following a fire on Nov. 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Crews on scene following a fire on Nov. 15, 2023. Doug Gamey / Global News
Toronto Fire Services says firefighters are tackling a house fire in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The 2-alarm fire broke out at around 6 a.m. at a home near Gerrard and River streets.

A Toronto fire spokesperson said crews arrived to a heavy fire with flames and smoke that may spread to neighbouring homes.

There are no reports of injuries.

Firefighters were removing occupants from homes, the spokesperson said.

Road closures were in place following the fire.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

