Firefighters battling large house fire in Toronto

Toronto Fire Services says firefighters are tackling a house fire in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Wednesday.
The 2-alarm fire broke out at around 6 a.m. at a home near Gerrard and River streets.
A Toronto fire spokesperson said crews arrived to a heavy fire with flames and smoke that may spread to neighbouring homes.
There are no reports of injuries.
Firefighters were removing occupants from homes, the spokesperson said.
Road closures were in place following the fire.
