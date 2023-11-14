Charges pending against 2 teens in fatal northeast Calgary shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service says charges are pending against two teens after a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon.

According to a Tuesday news release, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the Trans Canada Centre in Marlborough at around 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man, as well as a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The two surviving victims were taken to hospital and police said they are in stable condition.

According to Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson, the man who died was one of the targets in the shooting. The surviving victims were accompanying the man but were not targets, he added.

Multiple police officers then “flooded” the area and received information about the suspects and their vehicle, which the release said was a black truck. According to the release, patrol officers saw the black truck being driven at high speeds throughout northeast and southeast Calgary minutes later.

Helicopter Air Watch for Community Safety (HAWCS) was used to follow the truck, CPS said.

The truck was then found abandoned in the parking lot of CF Chinook Centre, police said, and the occupants entered a waiting vehicle and fled to two residences located in the 3200 and 3400 blocks of 30A Avenue Southeast, located in the neighbourhood of Dover.

The CPS said officers contained the residences and took multiple people into custody. The police service said charges are pending against two brothers aged 14 and 18.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, and police said the victim’s identity will be confirmed.

This is Calgary’s 18th homicide of 2023.

The Calgary Police Service said it believes the incident was targeted and connected with ongoing organized crime conflict in Calgary. The CPS’ organized crime and offender management section has been engaged to prevent further violence, according to the release.

However, the police did not specify which groups were involved in the conflict.

“We still have a lot of work to do. There are a lot of pieces of this puzzle to put together,” said Gregson at a news conference on Tuesday.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase (in gang activity) recently.”

Deputy Chief Cory Dayley said organized crime is a community concern and officers are working to solve the homicide.

“The violence we’re seeing is always highly motivated by drug trades or illicit forms of organized crime and how they make their money, and it’s extremely concerning to see youth involved in this and utilized to (the gang’s) advantage,” Dayley told reporters Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.