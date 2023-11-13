Richmond Hill online marketplace robbery prompts safety tips from police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police have issued safety tips for using online marketplaces ahead of the holiday shopping season after a robbery in Richmond Hill last month.

Police say a man met with a male youth who was going to purchase his game console on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 25.

As the seller got out of his vehicle, three other suspects emerged from nearby bushes and began punching him, according to police.

The first suspect then instructed the others to get the game console, however, they were unable to enter the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle because the doors were locked.

Police said the victim was eventually able to fend off the attackers, get back into his vehicle and drive away.

Through an investigation, two youths were identified and are charged with various offences, including robbery, assault, criminal negligence and theft under $5,000.

Investigators are still looking for two youth suspects and are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

With the holiday shopping season approaching, York Regional Police have shared safety tips for those buying and selling goods online.

Buyers and sellers should choose a safe meeting place that’s well-lit and in a busy area and bring a friend.

Before handing over money, inspect the item thoroughly to ensure it matches the listing description. If paying cash, bring the exact amount and avoid displaying large sums.

Be wary of last-minute changes to the meeting location or time and if something makes you feel uncomfortable, trust your instincts and consider cancelling the meeting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.