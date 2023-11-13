‘A morning of good feelings and smells’: Global News Calgary holiday cookie sale returns

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians with a sweet tooth looking for ways to help spread holiday cheer will have an opportunity to indulge on Nov. 30.

The annual holiday cookie sale in support of Global Calgary’s Morning of Giving will be taking over the Blue Flame Kitchen at Atco Park.

Local chefs will be baking up batches of their best cookie recipes, to be sold for $25 per baker’s dozen.

Leslie Horton expected there will be dozens of chefs in attendance, all donating their time, their talent and their baking.

“They all donate hundreds of cookies,” Horton said. “They’re baking them, they’re designing them and they’re delivering them to us. And then on the day of cookie sale, the chefs are there, they’re manning their tables.”

Horton said the momentum and excitement around the holiday cookie sale has led more chefs to reach out to be a part of the event.

“This year, we had a ton of chefs reach out to tell us they had FOMO and that they wanted to be involved,” she said. “The chef community in Calgary is filled with extraordinary people who will recruit their staff and come in early and put dozens and then more dozens, and then more dozens of cookies in the oven in order to provide them.”

All proceeds will be going to the Morning of Giving, which supports the Magic of Christmas.

Founded in 1932, the Magic of Christmas is a non-profit charity that works with the City of Calgary social services and the Calgary Police Service to help families in need enjoy some Christmas cheer.

“It’s a morning of really good feelings and smells,” Horton said. “We sell out every year.”

The great morning show bake off

The Global News Morning team will, once again, be baking up their own cookies for a guest panel of judges to choose a winner.

“We get very competitive with our cookie competition, which of course is judged live on TV,” Horton said.

Dallas Flexhaug has been a perennial favourite, but Blake Lough is hoping to improve on his strong showing last year. And a new challenger will be entering the baking arena: Michael King.

“He could upset this (contest),” Horton said.

The cookie sale takes place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Nov. 30 at Atco Park, at 5302 Forand Street Southwest.

Bringing the Morning of Giving to the Core

The eighth annual Morning of Giving will have a new location: the Core Shopping Centre.

In previous years, the donation drive to collect new and unwrapped gifts for all ages, or cash donations, was hosted at the Global Calgary studio.

“It’s going to be a new experience,” Horton said.

But the same giving spirit is expected as volunteers collect new and unwrapped donations of gifts, gift cards or cash for the Magic of Christmas.

Visitors to the Morning of Giving at the Core will be treated to Christmas-themed entertainment, a Calgary Stampede pancake breakfast, and lots of holiday cheer.

The Morning of Giving at the Core will be broadcast live on Dec. 13 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. The Core Shopping Centre is located at 324 Eighth Avenue Southwest, just off the CTrain line that runs through downtown.

To donate directly to Morning of Giving in support of The Magic of Christmas click here.