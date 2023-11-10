Menu

Crime

Didsbury Alta. care worker charged with assault on 87-year-old resident

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 12:14 pm
Didsbury RCMP say on Nov. 7, they received a report about the alleged physical abuse of a senior at a local residential care facility. View image in full screen
Didsbury RCMP say on Nov. 7, they received a report about the alleged physical abuse of a senior at a local residential care facility. Darryl Dyck / CP
A care worker in a Didsbury Alta. senior home has been charged with the assault of an 87-year-old resident, and police are looking for more victims.

On Nov. 7, Didsbury RCMP received a report about the physical abuse of a senior at a local residential care facility and say an investigation revealed the 87-year-old victim was allegedly physically assaulted by the care worker at the senior residence from Sept. 2021 to Aug. 2022.

Maximino Garcia, 49, was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with assault. Police say Garcia lives in Didsbury and has been working at the care facility since 2014.

Garcia has been released from police custody and is slated to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Didsbury on Nov. 20.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and police want to speak with other victims, anyone with information regarding this offence can contact the Didsbury RCMP Detachment at 403-335-3382 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

