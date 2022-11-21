Toronto woman charged in ‘grandparent scam’ after senior scammed out of almost $10,000

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 25-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after a senior fell victim to losing almost $10,000 in a “grandparent scam.”

Police said on Oct. 27, the senior was phoned by a person claiming to be his grandson.

The victim was told he needed to pay $9,800 to have who he believed was his grandson released on bail, police said.

Investigators said the senior then went to the bank and took out the money.

A woman then went to his home and collected the $9,800, police said.

A “grandparent scam” is where scammers contact seniors with a fake story, typically about urgently needing to help a grandchild, to try to get money out of them.

On Nov. 18, police said 25-year-old Tashanna Daley, from Toronto, was arrested.

She is facing several charges including fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of possession of an identity document, and five counts of failing to comply with probation.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone who receives a similar type of call or solicitation to call police.

Police also want to remind the public that they never contact family members and request cash bail or send an officer to a home to pick up bail money.