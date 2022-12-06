Menu

Canada

Armed intruder enters Guelph senior’s home, apprehended by police

By Darren Baxter Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 12:50 pm
Knitted three-quarter-length coat believed to be stolen. View image in full screen
Knitted three-quarter-length coat believed to be stolen. Guelph police

No injuries have been reported after Guelph police say an armed intruder entered the home of an elderly woman Monday evening.

At around 8:40 p.m., police say a man walked into a house near Cambridge and Yorkshire streets and confronted the homeowner.

They say the victim was able to direct the suspect out of her home as he showed what appeared to be a black gun inside his coat.

Read more: Police say Guelph resident walked into her home with burglar inside

The suspect was located nearby and a black imitation firearm was found in his jacket pocket, police said.

He was wearing a knitted three-quarter-length coat believed to be stolen.

A 45-year-old Guelph man is charged with break and enter, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing stolen property. He was held for a bail hearing Tuesday.

If anyone recognizes the coat they are asked to call Const. Matt Ball at 519-824-1212 ext. 7525 or email him at mball@guelphpolice.ca.

Guelph News
