Man shot and killed in Toronto underground parking garage

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has died after being shot in an underground parking garage on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on Yonge Street near Gerrard Street, at around 7:17 p.m.

Police said officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in an underground parking garage in the area.

The man was not transported to hospital, paramedics told Global News. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the parking garage is shared between two addresses on Yonge Street. Police also said they believe that the victim was targeted.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video to come forward.

No suspect description was released.

Story continues below advertisement