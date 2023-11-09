Menu

Crime

Man shot and killed in Toronto underground parking garage

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 7:22 am
Toronto police on scene following a shooting on Nov. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police on scene following a shooting on Nov. 8, 2023. Global News
Toronto police say a man has died after being shot in an underground parking garage on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on Yonge Street near Gerrard Street, at around 7:17 p.m.

Police said officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in an underground parking garage in the area.

The man was not transported to hospital, paramedics told Global News. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the parking garage is shared between two addresses on Yonge Street. Police also said they believe that the victim was targeted.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video to come forward.

No suspect description was released.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

