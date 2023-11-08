Calgary man arrested in connection with online luring investigation involving Portland teen: ALERT

Send this page to someone via email

A 61-year-old man from Calgary has been arrested in connection with a police investigation looking into the online luring of a teen from Portland.

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit (ICE) issued a news release about the arrest of William Seymour on Wednesday.

Seymour faces several charges including child luring, making sexually explicit material available to a child, as well as making, possessing and accessing child pornography.

The arrest was made on Oct. 17 after the 17-year-old victim reported what happened to them through Cybertip.ca in July.

ICE conducted an investigation in co-operation with the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) team based in Portland.

The investigation revealed that a man had been communicating online with the teen for about three years. Police believe he wired her money in exchange for sexual images and videos, sent her child sexual abuse material, as well as videos of himself. Police also believe he attempted to obtain a NEXUS card so he could travel across the border and visit her.

“While she has not engaged with this man since March, he has continued the online conversations,” said Const. Candace Harris, ALERT ICE.

During a search of Seymour’s home in Calgary, ICE seized a number of computer and electronic devices.

“Our team worked closely with our partners in Portland who were able to intervene and speak with the teen who came forward,” Harris added.

“It’s crucial in cases like these that children and teens alike know where to turn when they need help. If your child or teen is targeted and someone asks them to send pictures, we ask that they screenshot the conversation and that they reach out to someone they trust.”

Seymour was released from custody on court-imposed conditions. His next appearance is scheduled for Nov.17, 2023.