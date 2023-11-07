Menu

Canada

Statue of Queen Elizabeth unveiled on grounds of Ontario legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2023 1:09 pm
The newly placed statue honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II is unveiled at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
The newly placed statue honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II is unveiled at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A new statue of the late Queen Elizabeth has been unveiled at the Ontario legislature, marking the end of a years-long delay for the bronze sculpture.

It was designed and hand sculpted by artist Ruth Abernethy and depicts Queen Elizabeth II in 1977 on the throne in the Canadian Senate, delivering a speech on Canadian unity.

The statue was conceived as a privately-backed project to be unveiled in 2017, but fundraising efforts fell short so the government allocated $1.5 million to get the statue installed.

Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell says she hopes people who see the statue will reflect on the queen’s remarkable life of service.

Premier Doug Ford says the statue is both a tribute to the late queen and will serve as an enduring symbol of Canada and Ontario’s traditions, values and democracy.

The Queen Elizabeth statue joins a statue of Queen Victoria elsewhere on the grounds of the legislature, which is known as Queen’s Park.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

