Arrest made after vehicle drives on lawns, sidewalks and hits cars in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a Honda swerved through traffic, drove through yards and was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were initially dispatched to the intersection of Fischer-Hallman Road and Greenbrook Drive in the Forest Hill area on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. after a collision had been reported.

Officers learned that a grey Honda had crossed several lanes of traffic before it hit two other vehicles.

The Honda did not stop there though. Police say it then drove down the sidewalk and through two front yards before it stopped.

Police say they had also received a number of calls earlier about the Honda, as people reported that it had been swerving through traffic in the area. It was soon confirmed to be the same vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the officers also seized cocaine, hydromorphone and clonazepam as well as a stolen credit card during their search.

A 21-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a number of charges including operation while impaired- drug, dangerous operation, possession of a stolen credit card, possession for the purpose of trafficking and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.