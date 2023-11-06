Menu

Canada

Grand River Transit asking Waterloo Region residents for feedback on proposed changes

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 4:13 pm
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener.
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener.
With budget talks currently underway, Grand River Transit is asking the public to weigh in on a number of proposed changes it is considering, including 50,000 hours of new service which would expand services to Elmira and Breslau and around Conestoga College.

The GRT says that it is looking to increase transit around Conestoga College campuses by 33,000 hours.

This move would come as students recently voted to approve making the GRT’s universal pass mandatory.

The region says it is also considering adding 2,000 hours of extra service to Elmira and Breslau as well as 7,000 hours to address overcrowding issues.

Last month, GRT announced that it had broken records for the number of boardings in September and that it was looking at ways to address any overcrowding issues.

Story continues below advertisement

A release from the region says it is also considering frequency reductions for several routes including routes 9, 27, 28 and 30.

In addition, Grand River Transit is also pondering a number of fare hikes including upping basic fares from $3.75 to $4, while the monthly pass may go from $92 to $96.

The proposal that seems to have caused as much of a stir as any others appears to be the potential of wrapping ION trains and more buses with advertising.

The GRT is deciding whether to allow more buses and one of its ION trains to be wrapped in ads as well as the interior of the buses.

Details on the survey as well as several information seminars on proposed changes can be found on the region’s website.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

