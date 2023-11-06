Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man faces slew of charges after Dartmouth robbery spree

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 9:57 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 6'
Global News Morning Halifax: November 6
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax police have charged a man in relation to a crime spree that included five armed robberies over four days last week in Dartmouth.

The 26-year-old faces multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm, threats, and theft under $5,000.

Halifax Regional Police say the first incident was on Oct. 29 at the Bass Pro Shops in Dartmouth Crossing, where they say merchandise was stolen.

Two days later, a gas station on Highfield Park Drive was robbed, police say. In that case, a man “indicated he had a weapon,” threatened an employee, and demanded cigarettes, police say.

The next evening, on Nov. 1, officers responded to a robbery at the Needs Convenience store — also on Highfield Park Drive. In that incident, police say a man with a knife had threatened the employee and demanded money and cigarettes.

Story continues below advertisement

About 45 minutes later, officers were called to a robbery at the Triple N Convenience on Windmill Road, about two kilometres away. Once again, police say a man had a knife and wanted money and cigarettes.

Trending Now

On Nov. 2, police say the Ultramar gas station on Windmill Road was robbed at around 4:30 a.m. This time, police believe the man had a firearm.

A man was arrested at a residence on Yorkshire Avenue at around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 2 in relation to the robberies and a parole suspension warrant.

According to police, a replica firearm was seized.

The man is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices