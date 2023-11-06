Man faces slew of charges after Dartmouth robbery spree

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police have charged a man in relation to a crime spree that included five armed robberies over four days last week in Dartmouth.

The 26-year-old faces multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm, threats, and theft under $5,000.

Halifax Regional Police say the first incident was on Oct. 29 at the Bass Pro Shops in Dartmouth Crossing, where they say merchandise was stolen.

Two days later, a gas station on Highfield Park Drive was robbed, police say. In that case, a man “indicated he had a weapon,” threatened an employee, and demanded cigarettes, police say.

The next evening, on Nov. 1, officers responded to a robbery at the Needs Convenience store — also on Highfield Park Drive. In that incident, police say a man with a knife had threatened the employee and demanded money and cigarettes.

About 45 minutes later, officers were called to a robbery at the Triple N Convenience on Windmill Road, about two kilometres away. Once again, police say a man had a knife and wanted money and cigarettes.

On Nov. 2, police say the Ultramar gas station on Windmill Road was robbed at around 4:30 a.m. This time, police believe the man had a firearm.

A man was arrested at a residence on Yorkshire Avenue at around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 2 in relation to the robberies and a parole suspension warrant.

According to police, a replica firearm was seized.

The man is scheduled to appear in court Monday.