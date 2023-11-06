Halifax police lay 1st-degree murder charge in killing of Chauntel MacIntyre

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police now say they have charged a man with first-degree murder in a 2022 stabbing death.

Chauntel Lizette MacIntyre, 37, was found injured in the area of Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road on the morning of May 17, 2022.

MacIntyre was taken to hospital where she later died, and her death was ruled a homicide.

On Nov. 2 of this year, investigators arrested a 31-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man in two separate locations.

The woman was released without charges.

Police have laid charges in the murder of Chauntel Lizette MacIntyre. Kenneth Wayne Clarke, 40, is scheduled to appear in court today to face one count of first-degree murder. https://t.co/TR5yHsUoD6 pic.twitter.com/0XRVeggbMz — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) November 6, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Kenneth Wayne Clarke, 40, faces a first-degree murder charge and is set to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.