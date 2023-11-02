Halifax police make arrest in 2022 killing of Chauntel MacIntyre

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they have made an arrest in the killing of Chauntel Lizette MacIntyre, who was found stabbed in May 2022.

In a news release, police said they arrested a 31-year-old woman at a residence in Halifax just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

MacIntyre was found injured in the area of Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road in the early morning hours of May 17, 2022.

The 37-year-old later died from her injuries in hospital, and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service ruled her death to be a homicide.

Police said MacIntyre’s death is still being investigated and they believe there are people who have information in the case.

“We hope the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know. The smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation,” police wrote in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020.