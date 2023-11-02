Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police make arrest in 2022 killing of Chauntel MacIntyre

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 9:19 am
Halifax Regional Police responded to a stabbing on Herring Cove Road on May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police responded to a stabbing on Herring Cove Road on May 17, 2022. Reynold Gregor / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax Regional Police say they have made an arrest in the killing of Chauntel Lizette MacIntyre, who was found stabbed in May 2022.

In a news release, police said they arrested a 31-year-old woman at a residence in Halifax just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

MacIntyre was found injured in the area of Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road in the early morning hours of May 17, 2022.

The 37-year-old later died from her injuries in hospital, and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service ruled her death to be a homicide.

Police said MacIntyre’s death is still being investigated and they believe there are people who have information in the case.

Trending Now

“We hope the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know. The smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation,” police wrote in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices