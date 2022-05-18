Police identify 37-year-old woman killed in Halifax stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police have identified the woman killed in a stabbing that occurred overnight on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Chauntel Lizette MacIntyre.

“Our thoughts are with Chauntel’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said police in a release Wednesday.

Police have ruled her death a homicide.

The stabbing happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

On Tuesday, investigators said they did not believe this to be a random incident and the investigation was in its early stages.

Story continues below advertisement