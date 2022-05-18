Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify 37-year-old woman killed in Halifax stabbing

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 3:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: May 18' Global News Morning Halifax: May 18
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Ashley Field on Global Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police have identified the woman killed in a stabbing that occurred overnight on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Chauntel Lizette MacIntyre.

“Our thoughts are with Chauntel’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said police in a release Wednesday.

Police have ruled her death a homicide.

Read more: Woman dead following stabbing in Halifax, homicide investigation launched

The stabbing happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road.

Trending Stories

The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

On Tuesday, investigators said they did not believe this to be a random incident and the investigation was in its early stages.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Neighbours in shock after mother allegedly stabbed by son' Neighbours in shock after mother allegedly stabbed by son
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
fatal stabbing tagwoman killed tagVictim Identified tagstabbing victim tagHerring cove stabbing tagChauntel Lizette MacIntyre tagChauntel MacIntyre death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers