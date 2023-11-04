Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto’s Madison Avenue Pub

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing incident at the Madison Avenue Pub late Friday night.

Officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. that a stabbing had occurred inside the bar located near Spadina Road and Bloor Street West.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was discovered with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital, police said.

Emergency Medical Services reported that the victim remained conscious while being transported.

Police said the suspect, possibly a man, fled the scene and was reportedly wearing a red hoodie.

Toronto Police Operations are appealing for information and video footage of the incident.