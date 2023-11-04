Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto’s Madison Avenue Pub

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing incident at the Madison Avenue Pub late Friday night.
Officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. that a stabbing had occurred inside the bar located near Spadina Road and Bloor Street West.
The victim, a man in his twenties, was discovered with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital, police said.
Emergency Medical Services reported that the victim remained conscious while being transported.
Police said the suspect, possibly a man, fled the scene and was reportedly wearing a red hoodie.
Toronto Police Operations are appealing for information and video footage of the incident.
