Crime

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto’s Madison Avenue Pub

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 4, 2023 10:01 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing incident at the Madison Avenue Pub late Friday night.

Officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. that a stabbing had occurred inside the bar located near Spadina Road and Bloor Street West.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was discovered with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital, police said.

Emergency Medical Services reported that the victim remained conscious while being transported.

Police said the suspect, possibly a man, fled the scene and was reportedly wearing a red hoodie.

Toronto Police Operations are appealing for information and video footage of the incident.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

