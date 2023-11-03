Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 suspects charged for auto thefts from Peel Region hotel parking lots

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 7:18 pm
Peel Regional Police have charged two suspects for the theft of vehicles from hotel parking lots. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police have charged two suspects for the theft of vehicles from hotel parking lots. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Investigators from the 21 Division criminal investigation bureau auto theft unit have arrested two men in relation to ongoing vehicle thefts from hotel parking lots throughout Peel Region.

On Friday, Oct. 27, police say investigators were in the area of Queen Street East and Gateway Drive in the city of Brampton when they located the two suspects.

They were arrested, and a loaded 9-mm Ruger pistol and other offence-related property were recovered, police say.

Mohamed Khlass, a 20-year-old man from Montreal, and Tajinder Dhillon, a 21-year-old man from Brampton, were both charged with multiple firearms-related charges, possessing an automobile master key and motor vehicle theft.

Trending Now

The theft charges relate to nine newer model American-made SUVs valued at approximately $905,000.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call investigators from the 21 Division criminal investigation bureau at (905) 453–2121 ext. 2133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices