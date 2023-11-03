2 suspects charged for auto thefts from Peel Region hotel parking lots

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators from the 21 Division criminal investigation bureau auto theft unit have arrested two men in relation to ongoing vehicle thefts from hotel parking lots throughout Peel Region.

On Friday, Oct. 27, police say investigators were in the area of Queen Street East and Gateway Drive in the city of Brampton when they located the two suspects.

They were arrested, and a loaded 9-mm Ruger pistol and other offence-related property were recovered, police say.

Mohamed Khlass, a 20-year-old man from Montreal, and Tajinder Dhillon, a 21-year-old man from Brampton, were both charged with multiple firearms-related charges, possessing an automobile master key and motor vehicle theft.

The theft charges relate to nine newer model American-made SUVs valued at approximately $905,000.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call investigators from the 21 Division criminal investigation bureau at (905) 453–2121 ext. 2133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca