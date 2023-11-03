Kitchener man arrested in connection with ‘hate-motivated incident’ in Waterloo: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with what police are describing as a “hate-motivated incident” in Waterloo last weekend.

Police were called to a business in Waterloo near Weber and Columbia streets shortly before midnight on Saturday night after an assault had been reported.

They say a man confronted his victim, making racial slurs prior to attacking them.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police say officers arrested a 35-year-old Kitchener man before charging him with assault causing bodily harm.