Kitchener man arrested in connection with ‘hate-motivated incident’ in Waterloo: police

A Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with what police are describing as a “hate-motivated incident” in Waterloo last weekend.
Police were called to a business in Waterloo near Weber and Columbia streets shortly before midnight on Saturday night after an assault had been reported.
They say a man confronted his victim, making racial slurs prior to attacking them.
Trending Now
The victim was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, police say officers arrested a 35-year-old Kitchener man before charging him with assault causing bodily harm.
More on Crime
Comments