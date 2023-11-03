Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man arrested in connection with ‘hate-motivated incident’ in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 11:32 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. A Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with what police are describing as a 'hate-motivated incident' in Waterloo last Saturday. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with what police are describing as a “hate-motivated incident” in Waterloo last weekend.

Police were called to a business in Waterloo near Weber and Columbia streets shortly before midnight on Saturday night after an assault had been reported.

They say a man confronted his victim, making racial slurs prior to attacking them.

Trending Now

The victim was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police say officers arrested a 35-year-old Kitchener man before charging him with assault causing bodily harm.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices