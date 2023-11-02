Unsolved murder: VPD release new video of stabbing suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released new video of a suspect in a fatal stabbing in East Vancouver one year ago Thursday.

Zhuowen Gong, 37, was stabbed while walking near Renfrew and Graveley streets at 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022.

He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

“We’ve worked for the past year to secure and analyze evidence, however a suspect has not yet been identified and we’re again asking for the public’s help to solve this crime,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

Police said they have canvassed the neighbourhood for video and evidence and interviewed numerous witnesses, but the motive for the stabbing and whether it was random also remain unknown.

Investigators have now released security video they believe shows the suspect walking away from the crime scene.

In the video, a person wearing what appears to be a large puffy jacket, white shoes and a hat can be seen walking down the sidewalk, carrying what appears to be a large knife casually in their hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police homicide detectives at 604-717-2500.