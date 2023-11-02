Menu

Crime

Unsolved murder: VPD release new video of stabbing suspect

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 4:04 pm
Click to play video: 'New surveillance video released on anniversary of East Vancouver homicide'
New surveillance video released on anniversary of East Vancouver homicide
Vancouver investigators need help identifying the alleged suspect in a newly released surveillance video. Thirty-seven-year-old Zhuowen Gong was stabbed while walking near Renfrew Street and Gravely Street shortly before 10 p.m. on November 2nd, 2022.
Police have released new video of a suspect in a fatal stabbing in East Vancouver one year ago Thursday.

Zhuowen Gong, 37, was stabbed while walking near Renfrew and Graveley streets at 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022.

He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

“We’ve worked for the past year to secure and analyze evidence, however a suspect has not yet been identified and we’re again asking for the public’s help to solve this crime,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

Click to play video: 'Owner of raided Vancouver magic mushroom dispensaries speaks'
Owner of raided Vancouver magic mushroom dispensaries speaks
Police said they have canvassed the neighbourhood for video and evidence and interviewed numerous witnesses, but the motive for the stabbing and whether it was random also remain unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have now released security video they believe shows the suspect walking away from the crime scene.

In the video, a person wearing what appears to be a large puffy jacket, white shoes and a hat can be seen walking down the sidewalk, carrying what appears to be a large knife casually in their hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police homicide detectives at 604-717-2500.

More on Crime
